IN yesterday’s issue of NewsDay we carried a story in which Zanu PF politburo member Christopher Mutsvangwa disclosed that Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was “helping” an opposition MDC faction to mainly make sure that Nelson Chamisa is buried politically “by making sure the courts do their job”.

NewsDay Comment

He used colourful language too: “In his party, he (Chamisa) rose by a coup and now those who were disgruntled, who were the victims of him in the party because he rose by a coup, they have now gathered the courage to challenge him back.”

From who did Chamisa usurp power? How did he rise? If anything, the rise of Chamisa owes more to the MDC founding leader, the late Morgan Tsvangirai, who appointed him vice-president of the party than any machinations he himself did.

Zanu PF and the State’s hand in the MDC chaos has always been implied, but Mutsvangwa, a former adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and a man well-versed in political machinations of the highest order, then confirms that government is manipulating the judiciary system to teach Chamisa a lesson “to play by the rules” and create the chaos in the opposition.

“It’s not a quarrel now between Chamisa and Zanu PF, it’s a quarrel between Chamisa and his colleagues within MDC,” Mutsvangwa bellowed to party officials at a Zanu PF provincial coordinating committee meeting at Chinhoyi High School on Monday.

So we now know that not only are Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri bad losers after contesting for positions at the MDC Alliance congress in Gweru last year and lost, but they are also being used by Zanu PF and the State, along with some elements in the judiciary to take out Chamisa and the MDC Alliance.

Ziyambi “has been helping them moving in that direction by making sure the courts do their job,” Mutsvangwa said.

Last week’s events which culminated in the seizure of the MDC Alliance headquarters, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, are telling in more ways than one. In the dead of the night on June 4, the army and armed police seized the MDC Alliance headquarters to allow Thokozani Khupe’s faction access to the building that has come to symbolise opposition citadel. Even now, State security agents have become a permanent feature at 44 Nelson Mandela Avenue.

Maybe we should thank Mutsvangwa for telling the world what we already knew, that our courts have been reduced to Zanu PF extensions. The courts need to stop allowing the ruling Zanu PF party to abuse them in its political fights. As it stands, Chamisa and MDC Alliance are not the problem, but Zanu PF’s shenanigans are a threat to our democracy and institutions that should hold this nation together.

