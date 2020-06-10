Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Correspondent

A school and a clinic are set to be built for the San community in Sabasi village in Bulilima district, the constituency’s legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti has said.

The development comes after First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, has spearheaded a number of projects in the area. The projects include a solar powered garden, building of a round hut and providing furniture for village head Matshena Ncube and setting up of a poultry project set to benefit the Sabasi village.

Previously, school going children in Sabasi village had to travel approximately seven kilometres to Makhulela Primary School and approximately 13 kilometres to Zenzele Secondary School, a situation that led to school drop outs. In terms of health services villagers travel approximately 13 kilometres to Makhulela clinic in Bhutshe village.

Speaking during a visit to Sabasi village by the First Lady on Monday, Cde Phuti revealed that there were plans to build a primary school and a clinic for the community. The event was held at the site where the both infrastructures will be built.

“The rural district council came here and they identified where possible the school and the clinic will be sited. They have since pegged and the construction is set to start in the coming months,” said Cde Phuti.

Cde Phuti said the development is part of the goals under Vision 2030 which seek to ensure schools and clinics are adequate and easily accessible for every community.

“Through Vision 2030 which is being spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa we want to ensure there is better schooling for everyone and that health facilities are easily accessible and serve communities within a radius of five kilometres. We hope the school and the clinic will go a long way in ensuring that the San community feels inclusive in the nations’ society,” said Cde Phuti.

Also present at the event were Minister of State in VP Chiwenga’s Office Evelyn Ndlovu, Provincial Minister for Matabeleland South Cde Abednico Ncube, Matabeleland South Provincial Administrator Ms Sithabisiwe Ncube, Bulilima RDC chief executive officer Mr John Brown Ncube and senior government officials.

@mthabisi_mthire