Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

TWENTY-SEVEN more people have tested Covid-19 positive in Zimbabwe, all returnees from South Africa bringing the cumulative figure to 314.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, three of the 27 are from Bulawayo, nine from Harare, six from Manicaland and six from Mashonaland East provinces.

Two of the new cases were recorded in Midlands and one case in Matabeleland South province.

“As at June 9, 2020, Zimbabwe had 314 confirmed cases, including 46 recoveries and four deaths,” read a statement from the Ministry.

@thamamoe