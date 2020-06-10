Linda Lacina

How COVID-19 is affecting the globe

Confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 7 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 402,000 people have died from the virus, while over 3.1 million have recovered.

Testosterone suspected as reason men suffer more from COVID-19

Male COVID-19 mortality has exceeded that of women and new evidence could explain why, according to an article this week from Agenda. Androgens – male hormones such as testosterone – could be helping the virus get inside cells and help to explain why males are worse affected.

One study from Italy has showed that men with prostate cancer receiving drugs that suppress androgens were much less likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2. Another study from the United States has found a strong link between androgen levels in the blood and the COVID-19 severity.

Such evidence is leading some researchers to look into testing already approved drugs that block the effects of androgens to see if they could slow the virus and help immune systems fight back.

How Ethiopia tackled COVID-19

Ethiopia has just over 2,000 cases and its ability to contain the virus has depended on an unconventional approach, according to a senior Ethiopian minister for the Conversation this week. The country acted early, introduced strict passenger-screening protocols at its international airport in January. Local governments organized house-to-house screenings of more than 11 million households while Ethio Telecom used cell-phone ring tones to remind people of the importance of handwashing and wearing facemasks.

The country avoided lockdown and encouraged production and other economic activities to continue during the crisis. While it’s still early to judge the success of these efforts, Ethiopia’s ability to customize its response to its country’s needs have been key. Wrote author Arkebe Oqubay, a senior minister and special adviser to the prime minister of Ethiopia: “African governments’ COVID-19 strategies must reflect the local context, the evolving nature of the pandemic, binding resource constraints, and weak international collaboration.” – World Economic Forum