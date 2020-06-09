Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletics Board (Bab) has started preparing for the resumption of competitions, with the province set to host the nationals between July and August.

The province is waiting for the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) to complete work on modalities to resume its programmes following relaxation of lockdown rules.

Athletics was classified under low risk sports that were given the green light to resume activities since the suspension of events in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other sports allowed to resume activities are golf, cycling, triathlon, cricket, angling, polocrosse, tennis, shooting, rowing and equestrian.

As part of the return, athletics will only hold track events, excluding relay competitions.

Naaz indicated that it hopes to hold its first competitions at the end of July or early August.

Naaz chairperson Manuel Mpofu said since the association will be sending athletes for Olympic qualifiers in December, the national championships are meant to prepare athletes for regional and international meets that are likely to resume soon.

“We’re keeping tabs on what World Athletics are saying about the return of competitions and we’re lucky that when races resume, Bulawayo will be hosts. The ultimate goal when competitions resume in July or August is to have athletes ready for qualifiers. Our athletes will miss most of the international races between August and November to concentrate on getting into shape for the Olympic qualifiers,” said Mpofu.

He said they are complying with the Sports and Recreation Commission’s (SRC) conditions for safe return of events.

Naaz has already sent the list of venues, sports facilities or clubs where their activities will be staged to the SRC for monitoring purposes.

Bab, through Naaz, will apply to the supreme sports body whenever it intends to hold events and is aware that no approvals will be granted to monthly or yearly competitions.

Mpofu said they are in constant communication with athletes and coaches, advising them on how to train in a safe environment.

“Technology has made it easy to relay information and stakeholders continue being updated on any developments. We have been encouraging athletes to continue training in safe places and follow health protocols,” Mpofu said.

The global Covid-19 pandemic also saw World Athletics suspending Olympic qualification races until December.

The move came after the Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed to next year from July 23 to August 8.

World Athletics announced that its Championships scheduled for 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America, have been moved to the summer of 2022 because of the Olympic Games rescheduling.

Boston Marathon organisers postponed the race from April 20 to September 14, with the London Marathon that was due to take place on April 26 being pushed back to October 4.

The Diamond League plans to hold three meetings in August in Monaco, Gateshead and Stockholm followed by September events in Lausanne, Brussels, Paris, Shanghai and possibly Rome or Naples. Meetings in Eugene, Doha and China have been scheduled for October.

World Athletics released its calendar for the international season beginning with a Continental Tour Gold event in Finland on August 11 and ending with a Diamond League meeting in China.

Athletics Australia said any member with flu-like symptoms should self-exclude from training and coaching at the first sign of the symptoms and seek medical advice.

England Athletics has banned indoors activities, saying athletes will exercise outdoors only in groups of up to six people.

To maintain social distancing, England Athletics recommended that athletes maintain social distancing advice and be two metres apart. — @ZililoR