Treating toenail fungus is not the easiest of all tasks. It can jump from nail to nail or nail to the surrounding skin very fast and quite easily. Toenail fungus is a particularly notorious infection that will require a few months to be cured yet has a very high rate of recurrence. Therefore, it is imperative to get a treatment option that does not just improve the appearance of the nail but works to effectively obliterate the fungus. This eliminates the chance of a recurrence.

There are several effective treatment options, featuring medications, over-the-counter products, and home remedies. Though medications are very effective in the treatment of toenail fungus, they often come with a number of side effects especially for people with underlying health issues. Some of the side effects could be as serious as damages to internal organs. Over-the-counter products and home remedies are very safe alternatives for treating toenail fungus.

Over-the-counter products for toenail fungus

Some over-the-counter products rank highly for the treatment of toenail fungus. These topical solutions contain key antifungal, antiseptic, and antibacterial ingredients such as tea tree oil, thyme, lavender oil, jojoba seed oil, undecylenic acid, etc. These ingredients contribute in varying degrees to the eradication of toenail fungus. For example, tea tree oil is a very powerful ingredient with proven effectiveness against fungal infections. And most of the effective over-the-counter and best nail fungus treatment reviews include Naturasil, EmoniNail, Emuaid, Kerasal, etc contain tea tree oil in various degrees.

Kerasal is a particularly good over-the-counter product for toenail fungus. The active ingredient in this product is urea which works as an excellent nail softener. Other ingredients include lactic acid, propylene glycol, sodium hydroxide, and disodium EDTA. Lactic acid inhibits the growth of fungus by reducing the pH around the infected area. Kerasal works very fast; you would begin to notice changes within one week of usage. It is very safe and affordable.

Home remedies for toenail fungus

Over-the-counter products are mostly affordable but in case you still find them too high for you, you may want to consider the following home remedies. Though they don’t heal toenail fungus as fast as over-the-counter products, they also eradicate the fungus infection and ultimately bring about the growth of a new and healthy toenail.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is a powerful essential oil. Terpinen-4-ol contained in tea tree oil helps to destroy microorganisms as well as relieves itchiness and pain. This essential oil is considered to be as effective as one of the most effective medications for toenail fungus and is without the side effects of the medication.

Prepare the infected nail(s) – trim, wash, and dry.

Dilute the essential oil with a carrier oil to avoid skin reactions.

Use a soft brush to apply a thin layer of the diluted oil to the infected area

Leave the oil on the nail for at least five minutes to ensure effectiveness

Garlic

Garlic is a very common household item used for several health issues. Its effectiveness in the treatment of toenail fungus is owed to its powerful antifungal and antimicrobial properties which are proven scientifically. A key component of garlic, allicin, eradicates tinea pedis which is a key component in fungus.

Garlic can be used in all its forms – cloves, powder, crushed, and oil – to treat toenail fungus. Apply garlic directly to the affected area and ensure it remains there for about 30 minutes. Garlic is also very safe for internal consumption where it works to boost the body’s immunity hence contributing to the body’s infection-fighting ability.

Coconut oil

Like garlic, coconut oil is a highly beneficial item in the home. It is rich in antifungal properties and can be used both externally and internally. Get an organic, unrefined, cold-pressed, and 100 percent pure coconut oil for better results.

Other household remedies include bleach, baking soda, vinegar, Vicks Vaporub, etc.

Note: a fundamental way of preventing or treating toenail fungus is to embrace the proper foot and nail care. Keep your nails clean and dry, avoid walking barefoot in public places such as a locker room or public swimming pool, get rid of old shoes or disinfect them, etc.

Conclusion

The treatment of toenail fungus is not something you achieve over the night; it normally takes a few months to complete the treatment. The treatment is complete when a new and healthy nail has grown in place of the old and ugly one. You will have to be patient and consistent over the course of toenail fungus treatment. Over-the-counter products are effective, fast, safe, and affordable treatment options for toenail fungus but if you want something even cheaper, the home remedies discussed above are perfect alternatives.

