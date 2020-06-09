Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING Kwaito musician Stshela is on the road to revive the slowly dying Kwaito genre in Bulawayo with his debut album titled The Struggle which he hopes to have released by August.

The 10-track album which was produced by Percy of Just Percy Studios, was supposed to be released in April, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Stshela (real name Mathew Ngwenya) was forced to shelve those plans indefinitely.

The artiste said the Kwaito genre which is fast losing appeal among youths in the city should be revived so as to create viability in the music sector.

“I composed the album to fulfil my vision of seeing the Kwaito genre prosper again in the city. On the album, I captured my journey in the music industry and tackled the day to day challenges faced by ordinary people,” said Stshela.

He said the album has a mix of the original Kwaito sound and hip hop, a genre which most youths seem to enjoy nowadays.

Other than appealing to youths, Stshela said he wants his album to also appeal to the older generation which does not seem to be catered for.

“It’s so worrying that the older generation is seemingly being left out in being entertained so my other aim is to ensure that we let them reminisce about the good old days through this album which will certainly revive the Kwaito genre.”

The album contains tracks Game On, Rolling and Trust Issues which Stshela has already released. Other tracks are Benzani, Sgelekeqe, Pray for me, Ampheli Moya, I am sorry, Gone forever and Game on Remix.

In order for his music to gain more reach, Stshela said he is also working on videos for some tracks on the album which he hopes to release by September.

While on his quest to popularise Kwaito locally, Stshela said he hopes to share the stage with South African kwaito legend Zola as he is an artiste who stood firm in ensuring Kwaito remains alive in the neighbouring country.

