Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter

Businessman Genius Kadungure’s company Piko Trading today admitted to charges of tax evasion when he appeared at the Harare magistrates court.

Piko Trading, which was being represented by Kadungure, pleaded guilty to failing to pay Value Added Tax between February 2009 and May 2016 prejudicing ZIMRA of $2 512 149 in the process.

The company also admitted to failing to declare income tax to the Commissioner of Taxes prejudicing ZIMRA of $355 559. Piko Trading, however, denied smuggling 5 289kgs of gas into the country.