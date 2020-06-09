Langton Nyakwenda

A FURIOUS group of CAPS United players besieged club vice president Nhamo Tutisani’s private offices Tuesday morning demanding their outstanding salaries, as the financial crisis at the Harare side exploded to alarming levels.

Some of the players, including new boy Innocent Mucheneka, went to the extent of demanding clearance letters as the chaos reached boiling point.

Mucheneka, who joined United from Chicken Inn at the beginning of the year, is heard threatening to quit the club in an audio that circulated Tuesday morning.

CAPS United vice president, Tutisani, is also heard ordering players off his premises and reminding them it was illegal for them to gather because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

A furious Mucheneka accused Tutisani of failing to take care of the players before requesting for a transfer.

“Kana pasina mari ndidzingei. Moda kunzi mune ma team musingade kuburitsa mari. Pasina mari ndidzingei,” fumes Mucheneka in the audio.

Tutisani is also heard threatening to reprimand the players but they (players) had none of it.

He is also heard threatening to sack one of the players.

According to Tutisani, CAPS United owe their players “less than two months’” salaries but the club is running around to clean up the mess.

Makepekepe are one of the clubs that have been hard hit by the financial problems brought about by the corona virus pandemic.

With no football, Makepekepe have no gate takings and no sponsor after NetOne pulled off the life support cable recently.

“We acknowledge that we owe the players money but we don’t condone the manner they are expressing their disgruntlement,” Tutisani told Sunday Mail Online Sport.

“We are seized with the matter and we have already started dealing with the issue. We have a programme in place whereby we will be attending to players in tranches because of Covid-19 restrictions and we are surprised with the manner the players are behaving.

“The institution will not be served well by this kind of behaviour, this kind of behaviour scares away investors and takes away the verve from those running around to save the situation,” a worried Tutisani said.