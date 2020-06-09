Andile Tshuma,Chronicle Correspondent

ZIMBABWE has recorded five new Covid-19 cases, all returnees from South Africa, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 287.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said all the new cases have been put under isolation.

Three cases were reported in Mashonaland West Province and the other two cases were reported in Masvingo bringing the total numbers of Covid-19 cases in the two provinces to 18 and 41 respectively.

“Five cases tested positive for Covid-19 today. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated. A total of 289 Rapid Diagnostic Tests RDT cases and 394 PCR cases were done country wide bringing the total number of tests done so far to 53 668, consisting of 31 767 RDT and 21 901 PCR tests,” reads the statement.

46 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the number of deaths remains at four.

New recoveries were reported in Masvingo, with 11 recoveries and Mashonaland East Province with one recovery. 237 cases remain active countrywide.

@andile_tshuma