Cassava Edutech has launched the Akello E-library, an online library platform offering numerous school curriculum books set to support the Zimbabwe’s education sector.

Remarking on the launch, CEO of Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, the holding company of Cassava Edutech, Eddie Chibi, said they were introducing the E-Library platform to the market in order to offer convenience to learners and students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With schools having been shut for a while and with the understandable uncertainty over their opening due to health and safety concerns, we still want students to achieve good grades and to excel, regardless of the schools they attend or their financial circumstance,” added Chibi.

The launch of the E-library platform follows the launch of the Akello digital classroom which offers learners live online classes, as well as on-demand lesson videos after the live classes, less than a month ago.

Akello E-library, which according to Akello Edutech Chief Operating Officer, Tendai Mashingaidze, houses books across various categories for all age groups, has partnered with various local publishers.

“Akello E-library has partnered with several publishers, including Consultus Publishing Services, Priority Projects Publishers, College Press, Palm Publishers, Zimbabwe Publishing House, Connexional Bookshop, Palm publishers, Edulight and Secondary Book Press, to offer a wide range of books, including ZIMSEC-approved curriculum education text books, Christian reading and many more,” said Mashingaidze.

The COO added that they have also engaged international publishers to bring their content on board in order to offer a wide selection of e-text books.

Akello E-library will offer convenience and accessibility with a subscription model for library books, which is up to 90% affordable compared to printed books.

