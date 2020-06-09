Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

RETURNEES to the country continue to constitute the majority of confirmed positive Covid-19 cases, with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on Monday reporting five new cases all made up of returnees from South Africa.

According to the latest figures, the country’s confirmed cases now stand at 287 with the five new cases.

“Five cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Monday). These are returnees from South Africa and are all isolated.

“289 RDT screening tests and 394 PCR diagnostics tests were done.

“The cumulative number of tests done to date is 44 635 (28 112 RDT and 18 709 PCR). reads the report.

The Ministry further reported that the country recorded 12 more recoveries- 11 in Masvingo and one in Mashonaland East province- bringing the total number of recoveries recorded in the country to 46, meaning there are 237 active cases.

“To date the confirmed number of confirmed cases is 287, recovered 46, active cases 237 and four deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020,” reads the statement.