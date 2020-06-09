THE coronavirus (COVID-19)-induced lockdown period has forced the Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre to go virtual to stay connected with their audiences thereby remaining relevant in the industry.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Theatre coordinator Caroline Magenga told NewsDay Life & Style that they started showing different shows last week, some of which are meant to ignite conversations on topical issues and “quench” theatre lovers’ thirsty.

“We are now hosting online shows every Thursday at 8pm on Patsime Trust on Facebook, Jasen Mphepo little theatre-jmlt, YouTube channel Patsime TV. We decided to go virtual to adapt to the prevailing conditions caused by the COVID-19-imposed lockdown that has seen gatherings at social places like theatres being banned,” she said.

“By focusing our energy on virtual communities we would remain connected with our audiences. We are starting conversations on topical social issues and providing entertainment to stay relevant in the industry. We are also shooting theatre productions for streaming because we can’t be left behind and not quench the thirst of theatre lovers.”

Magenga said they will also make use WhatsApp as a medium to reach people, adding that the lockdown affected Jasen Mphepo heavily since theatres rely on crowds for survival.

“We have been running several projects namely, Dry Jokes Comedy show, Music Jam session, skits as well as short radio dramas that we will be circulating on different social media platforms that also include WhatsApp. While entertaining people these shows are an opportunity to disseminate information on different social issues,” she said.

“Before lockdown there were shows lined up that we had invested in and eventually we abruptly cancelled them. We have thus, chosen to embrace the lockdown as the new normal and adapted to the new environment,” she said.

