Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THREE years after launching the Military Touch Movement (MTM) record label Jah Prayzah has dropped musicians from the roster putting to bed the stable’s dream to dominate the industry.

When it was launched MTM looked like a game changer, with artistes such as ExQ, Nutty O, Tahle weDzinza and Andy Muridzo in the fold.

Two of them ExQ and Andy Muridzo were already making headway on their own with the former being the most experienced coming out of the Urban Grooves shell.

Jah Prayzah let out a statement over the weekend telling people that he has weaned off his musicians and producers DJ Tamuka and Chiwwedar.

He said it was time for them to flourish and move on with their careers.

“I have done my part in putting in the little resources I had at that time but do feel the artists have outgrown the label and though it is painful, I feel it is the right time to release them and also terminate all contracts that were in place,” said Jah Prayzah.

Tahle weDzinza left the stable last year, with Andy Muridzo also doing the same.

It was all hunky dory when the label started off as Jah Prayzah looked like he was about to take over the game.

People’s imagination went into overdrive as they thought of the MTM holding shows around the country and even abroad as the stable seemed to have everything in their arsenal. They had the artistes, the producers and it seemed the financial muscle to do so.

Some quarters said MTM was modelled around SA’s Kalawa Jazmee and without any Kalawa Homecoming Show in Bulawayo over the years, their stable could hold their own in the near future.

Kalawa had Oskido the head, who would call on his stable artistes, Professor, Dr Malinga, DJ Zinhle, Candy, DJ Heavy K, Uhuru, DJ Maphorisa, Mafikizolo and Busiswa the list is endless.

Just one stable was able to entertain the masses for years and only add other musicians such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, DJ Tira and DJ Fresh when they would stage shows in Bulawayo every December 27.

For MTM this was possible as they had the head Jah Prayzah who was going to lead from the front, ExQ a veteran who had reinvented himself with his great music. On the Zimdancehall side, Nutty O was a gem to have been snapped up by MTM, with Andy Muridzo being versatile and Tahle WeDzinza supposedly bringing in some Afro pop/Jazz flavour to the group.

They announced their entry with Chekeche that had them introducing themselves and what they could do on the stage. The song went on to top charts and had people dancing on many dancefloors around the country.

But it seems that the big dream will never come true.

Even Jah Prayzah has quashed notions that he will bring on new artistes as he has said he is reluctant to do so.

“Having been subjected to so much abuse at some points in this journey, I have become really sceptical about recruiting new artists under MTM as this in many occurrences has tainted my brand. The main objective, however, was not to get praise from helping artists achieve their dreams.

“I have decided, I will proceed with finding other artists from the grassroots and will put in my effort to ensure they are talked about and their music grows. For them it will also come a time when they will also have to go out and spread their own wings and not under any umbrella,” said Jah Prayzah.

For now it seems that fans have to look at be content with Jah Prayzah and his music for the near future.