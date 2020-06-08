Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter

A 53-year-old Bulawayo teacher is appealing for help from members of the public to put food on the table and buy medication for a heart problem that has made life difficult for him.

With more than 25 years in the noble profession, Mr Clarkson Madhandara, a widower from Siyazama Primary School in Filabusi cannot afford to buy essential medicines he needs to sustain his health.

He said when he gets sick, he can be admitted in hospital for up to three months, which has propelled his employer to deduct money from his salary, leaving with a net monthly salary of $400.

He has a medical prescription for tablets worth about US$56 every month.

Narrating his ordeal to Chronicle yesterday, he said appealing for help was a last resort as he had already sold household property like bed, pots and wardrobe to buy some of the medication and food for him and his son who is a Lower Six Pupil.

“I have a heart condition which started in 2018 and since then my life has been nothing but misery. I can no longer spend time at work as expected as I can be admitted to a hospital for up to three months, which affects my input as a teacher,” he said.

“I desperately need medication as I can drop dead anytime and sadly not even my salary now is enough to buy medication. If I was physically able, I would appeal for piece jobs in exchange of medication but I cannot even move properly nowadays due to the condition,” he said.

Mr Madhandara said sometimes he fails to pass urine for five days if he skips taking prescribed drugs.

“I have a son who is doing Lower Six and it breaks my heart that I cannot afford to feed him even once a day. I recently sold our bed, pots and wardrobe just to raise money for the drugs and mealie-meal,” he said holding back tears.

According to Mr Madhandara, any form of help is welcome.

“I stay at B285 Njube and am reachable on +263773674010 and I am willing to let well-wishers buy me the medication just to prove that this appeal is genuine. Well-wishers can even drop off their donations at the Chronicle and I will gladly account for everything,” he added.

