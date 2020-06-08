Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have dumped their technical sponsor Roar and reportedly settled for a top sports apparel company whose headquarters are in Germany.

Roar kit, which many Bosso supporters publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with, is co-owned by Caps United director Nhamo Tutisani and other businessman with links to Caps United.

Sources close to the Bulawayo giants told Chronicle Sport that Germany sportswear, Umbro,will now be the club’s technical sponsors, becoming the second Germany sportswear to partner with Bosso after Adidas.

“At the moment the deal is not yet ready for public consumption but its just a matter of time. All the logistics have been done, including design which came from the club unlike in the previous arrangement where Highlanders had no input.

However what is certain is that Roar is no longer part of Highlanders,” said a source.