Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Beitbridge Municipality has appointed Grosbrook Real Estate firm to prepare a general valuation roll for its properties over three months as part of its transformation drive.

The town was upgraded into a municipality in March 2019 under the Government’s drive to urbanize all border towns so as to promote economic and infrastructure growth.

Town clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola, said the programme was in line with local Government regulations and would assist the council.

“We are doing property evaluations in terms of Part XVIII of the Urban Councils Act,” he said.

“The Act empowers us to do a general evaluation and assessment for all properties within our area. The evaluation will help us know the value of all properties in the town and therefore the value of our municipality. In addition, the valuation roll is expected to apportion the value of the land and that of improvements”.

Mr Ramakgapola said they were targetting all properties in the town and revealed that so far they had 6 875 completed properties while 7 597 were pending.

Grosbrook Real Estate’ executive director, Dr Maxwell Mutema, said they started with field work on 1 June.

He said they had engaged university students from the town as part of giving them exposure to real life experiences while at the same time creating employment for them.

“This is a statutory requirement that such an exercise should be carried out once in 5-10 years in order to update the property database for purposes of determining a general valuation roll for both revenue and planning.

“The fieldwork is already under way and will be completed at the end of June,” he said. Dr Mutema said after the field work they will start compiling the main valuation report. He said they expect to complete everything in 90 days.