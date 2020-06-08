THE Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation ministry has taken over ailing comedian Charles “Marabha” Mirisi’s medical bills.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Marabha’s manager Samuel Manjalima confirmed the development, adding that the comedian was now on the mend.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Ministry of Youth, led by deputy minister Tinomudaishe Machakaire, has taken over Marabha’s medical bills,” he said.

“He is getting better and tomorrow (today) we are taking him for review but his situation is getting better and we hope to see him going back to work soon.”

Marabha is suffering from memory loss and sometimes falls unconscious only to recover after a few hours.

Well-wishers, including fellow comedian and socialite Felistas Murata Edwards, have donated US$600 towards Marabha’s medical bills.

Due to his health condition, Marabha is currently being looked after by his brother in Epworth.

