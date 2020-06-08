WHILE it is a cause for concern that a lot of returning Zimbabweans have escaped from quarantine centres, it is critical to strike a balance between making sure that their rights are protected as well as the need to ensure that the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is halted.

NewsDay Comment

Understandably, quarantine centres cannot be expected to offer five-star treatment to these returning citizens, but it is also important to ensure they have access to just the basic amenities of life.

In fact, some of the monies being donated as part of efforts to fight COVID-19 should be committed to these places.

What is sad, however, is that some politically-connected individuals are now looking for opportunities to milk these efforts and enrich themselves in the process.

It is also critical to ensure that returnees are tested for COVID-19 quickly so that they do not stay unnecessarily long in the quarantine centres when the government is already over-stretched and cannot adequately cater for them.

There is no reason why quarantine centres should be some form of prison where the rights of returning citizens are limited. Giving them subhuman treatment when they can live comfortably at their homes is unacceptable, and that is why there was a revolt recently at the Belvedere Technical Teachers College and Harare Polytechnic quarantine centres.

Taking into consideration the fact that some of the returning citizens might not be positive of COVID-19, what protective measures have been put in place at these centres to ensure that they are not infected while they are in quarantine when they would have returned to the country free of the virus? It is essential to ensure that the virus is not spread at these centres.

Recently government released the names of those that have escaped from quarantine centres, perhaps in a bid to name and shame them. But how is that likely to contribute to the efforts to fight COVID-19? They should simply address the concerns raised by the returning citizens and everything will be well.

