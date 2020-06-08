THE captured judiciary and the unconstitutional attack on MDC Alliance is a clear declaration of war.

By Fanuel Chinowaita, Our Reader

The Zanu PF-led government has clearly shown that it is not ready to follow the Constitution. It has continued to persecute its people, yet the economic situation in Zimbabwe is extremely punishing.

For soldiers and the police to lead the exercise of taking an opposition party headquarters, giving it to another party, is the best exhibit that Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri and others of the so-called MDC-T are real Zanu PF agents.

The opposition has split, but we have never seen this before. Those who went away never involved the army to fight on their side.

To those who thought Khupe and Mwonzora’s fight was meant to liberate Zimbabwe, the truth has come out. It is now clear that they are working with Zanu PF to destroy MDC Alliance.

The Zanu PF government is lost in its priorities. It is majoring on minor things which will lead to its death.

For Zanu PF to effectively destroy MDC Alliance, it was supposed to work for the betterment of the country. It was supposed to do the opposite of what it is doing right now. It was supposed to show people that the Mnangagwa administration is different from the late former President Robert Mugabe administration. It was supposed to genuinely show that it is sorry for Gukurahundi and compensate victims. It was supposed to ask for forgiveness for the killing of opposition members in the year 2000, 2001 and 2008. It was supposed to say sorry for Operation Murambatsvina madness. It was supposed to arrest abductors and end abductions. It was supposed to say goodbye to indigenisation laws, poverty and unemployment.

It was supposed to stop persecution of MDC leaders, arresting them and torturing them.

Well, the evidence is now there, for those who said give Mnangagwa a chance, ED has failed to utilise the chance.

He is majoring on minor things which will not take Zimbabwe an inch ahead.

MDC Alliance and other progressive citizens must be bold enough to come up with ways to remove the failed government. We did hashtags, demonstrations, statements and approached the courts, but all have failed. We tried to be too smart, but the government has shown us that it prefers dirt.

It is either suffer continue or we take up arms against the dictator. The Zanu PF government drew the first blood. The war has been declared.

