Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded three new Covid-19 cases, bringing the confirmed total number of cases in the country to 282.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, one person who returned from Sudan and two who returned from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19.

All the three are now in isolation.

“As at June 7, 2020, Zimbabwe had 282 confirmed cases, including 34 recoveries and four deaths,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo remain at 20.

Matabeleland South has recorded 41 cases and Matabeleland North has recorded six cases.

Four deaths have been recorded countrywide since the first case was reported on March 20.

