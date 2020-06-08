Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) employees have gone for three months without salaries, with their employer blaming it on COVID-19 travel restrictions which have halted international diamond sales.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZCDC workers in Chiadzwa yesterday told NewsDay that they were struggling to make ends meet as a result of non-payment of salaries.

Company spokesperson Sugar Chagonda said the company was facing a myriad of challenges due to the pandemic.

“It is true, the company, like many other organisations, has been facing a myriad of challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected our planned diamond sales, as you know most of our buyers come from around the globe,” he said

“However, ZCDC has since deployed innovative marketing strategies in view of the obtaining challenges, we are glad that even the salaries you mentioned, payments to employees have commenced and production is underway. What we are facing is a situation our workers and stakeholders are well abreast of,” he said.

Most countries across the globe have closed their airspaces and borders to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

