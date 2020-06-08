STATE-RUN mobile telecommunications firm, NetOne, on Saturday planted 101 indigenous trees at its premises in Cleveland, Harare, to mark World Environment Day.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

NetOne spokesperson Elderette Shereni said the initiative was undertaken under the company’s corporate social programme to promote the United Nations’ sustainable development goal which focuses on reducing the impact of climate change.

She said this also promotes wetland conservation and sustainable utilisation and conservation of wetlands which Zimbabwe became a signatory to in 2011.

World Environment Day is the United Nations vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment and has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on environmental issues.

