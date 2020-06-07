GWERU-BASED Central Region side Sheasham have made good strides during the COVID-19-induced lockdown to prepare themselves to clinch a Premier Soccer League (PSL) ticket following last season’s near miss.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Following their heartbreak last season, the ambitious outfit changed its leadership to meet topflight standards.

Last season, they used Mkoba stadium as their homeground, however this season, they are set to use Gweru Sports Club which they have already renovated.

The Gweru Sports Club was previously used by the now-defunct Hardbody before they migrated to Ascot Stadium after gaining promotion into the topflight.

New club chairman Reginald Chidawanyika said they have raised their stakes in their bid to play in the topflight.

“As the new chairperson I am here to ensure that Sheasham FC takes a different trajectory altogether.

“The new executive committee would want everything we do to be underpinned by the principle of fairplay and we therefore are setting a professional structure in the club.

“We have moved in to secure a new ground that is central and accessible to all our supporters to reflect on the cosmopolitan nature of our supporters.

“The stadium will be officially launched once all renovations are in place. We have procured a team bus which again will be unveiled at a later date.”

Chidawanyika also said they have procured a boarding house for their players, a move that is geared at helping them monitor their players.

“Our boarding house for players is set for renovations so to that when players return they will find a new set-up.”

Chidawanyika said their target remains breaking into the PSL despite the prospect of facing stiff competition from Chapungu and TelOne who are also seeking a quick return to the league.

Chapungu are led by Moses Chunga, while Rahman Gumbo is in charge of TelOne.

“Our ultimate target is to join the premier league and we believe having been second in the past season, anything else is unacceptable but position one is achievable this season,” he said.

