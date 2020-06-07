Herald Reporter

The police criminal investigations department (CID) has launched a manhunt for 13 armed robbers, who are on their most wanted list for committing a spate of robberies in and around Harare and for skipping bail.

Some are believed to have skipped the country to evade arrest. They were once arrested but disappeared after being granted bail by the courts.

Those being hunted are Prince Makodza, Liberty Mupamhanga, Godfrey Mupamhanga, Decide Rice, Gerald Chiro, Prince Zakeo, Wonder Amidu, Godfrey Josi, Ernest Temai Vumbunu, George Munyaradzi Muchanyangwa, Fanuel Chikadaya, Peter Mushipe and Edward Matinyenya.

Police said anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should contact their nearest police station or detectives from CID Homicide.

In 2018, Prince Makodza was one of six suspected armed robbers donning Zimbabwe National Army regalia and Zimbabwe Republic Police attire who allegedly robbed a Harare businessman of over $100 000 cash at his Borrowdale house after getting inside information from his nephew.

Makodza has been in and out jail on several occasions but successfully applied for bail at the High Court.

He was also allegedly part of a gang that pounced on Blue Circle company premises in Willowvale and blasted safes containing $55 000 after stabbing a security guard.

Makodza was allegedly in the company of Liberty Mupamhanga, Aaron Nyamajiwa, Munyaradzi Chikarara, Vincent Kondo, Adam Kapalasa and Taurai Dzingai.

In August 2016, Makodza allegedly teamed up with Alouis Nyamadzawo, Shadreck Madzima and Munyaradzi Chikaka, and armed themselves with a pick and two five-pound hammers while driving in a Nissan Hardbody registration number ABA 1699.

The gang allegedly went to Total Service Station in Warren Park 1 and tied two security guards’ hands before carrying them to the back of the building.

They broke into the shop and used a hammer to break a wall cash safe containing $8 500 and another Chubb safe containing $3 500 before they fled from the scene.

Makodza also allegedly broke into Glad Tidings Church in Glen Norah B and stole a safe containing $30 000 while in the company of Nyamadzawo and Knowledge Kamucheche.

In August 2018, police arrested six suspected armed robbers, including a woman believed to be part of an 11-member gang that got away with US$50 000 and over $46 000 in bond notes in separate incidents.

Among the six was Decide Rice of Devon Farm in Kadoma and the other five were Godknows Shumba of Hatcliffe, Harare, Alvin Matimure of Unit N, Chitungwiza, Febie Chabwera of

Borrowdale Brooke in Harare, Peter Mutungira and Ishmael Mutungira.

Police said the other 11 robbers on their wanted list allegedly committed a spate of robberies in separate incidents countrywide where they got away with large amounts of cash.

Last week, police expressed concern over a spike in crimes being committed by repeat offenders after being freed on bail, leaving law enforcement agents with the daunting task of tracking and re-arresting them.

Some of the criminals have been granted bail on more than two occasions before returning to their communities where they are allegedly committing more crimes like murder, rape and armed robbery.

Investigations by The Herald revealed that CID Harare Central is sitting on a list of more than 50 people who are suspected of committing crimes after being freed on bail.