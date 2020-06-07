Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter

FOURTEEN more people tested positive to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe yesterday bringing the confirmed cumulative cases to 279.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the 14 new cases were recorded from Zimbabwean returnees from South Africa.

Of the 14 new cases, sic cases were recorded in Midlands, two in Matabeleland North and three from Mashonaland West.

Harare, Manicaland and Mashonaland Central provinces recorded one case each.

“As at June 6, 2020, Zimbabwe had 279 confirmed cases, including 33 recoveries and four deaths,” read the statement from the Ministry.

Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo remain at 20, 41 in Matabeleland South and six in Matabeleland North.

Four deaths have been recorded countrywide since the first case of the outbreak was reported on March 20.

