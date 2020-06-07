Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A King Mzilikazi descendent has advised would be Highlanders benefactors that they must not come on board with a sinister idea of wanting to have a controlling stake at the Bulawayo giants.

Highlanders is facing a bleak future following the unexpected withdrawal of their principal sponsors Netone Cellular whose sponsorship was contractually expected to cease in 2021.

The withdrawal caught the Bosso leadership by surprise and left them with no choice but to head hunt for benefactors to meet the club’s salary bill as it has no source of income at the present moment due to the Covid-19 Induced ban on sporting activities.

Speaking to Television Sports Media recently, Prince Zwide Kalanga Khumalo said while resources to ensure survival of the royal founded institution are welcome, they must not be mistaken for ceding control of the club.

“All those resources should be welcomed. However what we should never accept is for people to bring those resources so that they can control Highlanders, that we should not accept,” said Khumalo.