WE note with concern the renewed onslaught on Zimbabwe from the West, in particular the United States of America, which has singled out Harare for acerbic criticism in the wake of the worldwide condemnation of Washington’s response to the killing of George Floyd — an unarmed black man — by a white police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis.

While acknowledging the immense progress that has been made in Zimbabwe’s re-engagement efforts with the US, the European Union and the wider community of nations since President Mnangagwa’s administration assumed the reins of power in November 2017, we find it unfortunate that there are elements of the US administration that still believe in megaphone diplomacy, which is unhelpful in ongoing efforts to normalise relations.

Race relations in America are a sensitive subject and have often elicited emotional responses from the black population there, but the killing of Mr Floyd by Officer Derek Chauvin, which was captured on video, has torched unprecedented nationwide demonstrations and outrage around the world.

As he breathed his last with the white police officer’s knee firmly implanted on his neck, Mr Floyd pleaded with him to let go as he couldn’t breathe, but his assailant refused to budge.

His death was totally unnecessary and this is what has outraged the world and spawned a movement whose hashtag is #ICan’tBreathe.

Condemnation has been universal — from the white and black population in the US, the United Nations, African Union and other bodies.

Zimbabwe also joined the rest of the world in taking issue with the callous murder of yet another black man at the hands of a white police officer.

Despite the chorus of condemnation from all progressive nations, the US government singled out Zimbabwe and China as “foreign adversaries” using social media to stoke unrest and “sow discord” within its population as it battled demonstrations, some of which turned violent.

In an interview with ABC News last Sunday, US National Security Advisor, Mr Robert O’Brien, claimed that Zimbabwe was seeking to take advantage of the current unrest in the US in order to sow discord and to try to “damage our democracy”.

How ironic and double-faced.

The US is known around the world for seeking to interfere in the internal affairs of other states through both overt and covert means.

In this case, Zimbabwe has borne the brunt of US interference since the days of the First Republic where the then President Robert Mugabe is on record as having repeatedly admonished successive administrations in Washington for seeking to effect regime change in Zimbabwe. We, therefore, find it staggering that the mighty US, with its sophisticated and advanced defence arsenal and economic muscle, can feel threatened by a tiny nation such as Zimbabwe, which is battling its own economic challenges.

The characterisation of Zimbabwe as an “adversary” stoking unrest in the US is misplaced, regrettable and unfortunate as it seeks to turn the people of the United States against Harare.

We can only conclude that the administration of President Donald Trump is trying to deflect attention from its handling of the protests, which have turned violent and have engulfed the entire nation.

Zimbabwe has nothing to do with the growing unrest in the US but will continue to commiserate with the black population in that country as long as injustices persist in their treatment by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

In the same vein, the country will pursue its re-engagement efforts with the US and other countries as it seeks to take its rightful place in the community of nations.

We take note of the immense progress made in this regard and urge authorities in Harare not to deviate from this path as it dovetails with the country’s quest to shed its pariah status, grow its economy and improve the lot of its people.

We also commend the EU for maintaining open lines of communication with Zimbabwe and staying true to the re-engagement plan by steering clear of megaphone diplomacy.

We hope in the fullness of time the US will see reason and adopt a less confrontational approach.

Zimbabwe has long stated that it has no gripe with Washington and seeks to mend ties. In this regard, we commend the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Sibusiso Moyo, for making it clear to the US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Brian Nichols, in their meeting on Monday that Mr O’Brien’s allegations are “false and without any factual foundation whatsoever”.

Minister Moyo also made it clear to Mr Nichols that Zimbabwe is not and has never been an adversary of the US.

“Even in the face of repeated interference in our own internal affairs, Zimbabwe has been unwavering in its support for Article 2 (4) of the United Nations Charter, which expressly urges all member states to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states”, the Minister said.

“Zimbabwe seeks a normal, co-operative relationship with the USA based on mutual understanding, mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs: the very opposite of the characterisation voiced by Mr O’Brien.”

Going forward, it is our hope that the US takes a more even-handed and less prescriptive approach and acknowledge the reform efforts and progress being made by the New Dispensation.

We also urge Washington to engage in a more open, sincere and practical dialogue about how Zimbabwe and the US can work together for the benefit of both nations and peoples.