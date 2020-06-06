THE information, communication and technology sector has contributed towards e-learning to help scholars and pupils operating from home due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown which has restricted people’s movements.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Information, Communication and Technology minister Jenfan Muswere has co-ordinated support towards the setting up of a COVID-19 National Operation Centre at Parirenyatwa Groups of Hospitals which will help ease congestion on operators.

The co-ordination efforts saw Liquid telecom providing 100 Mbps of bandwidth, Telecel availed 12 toll free lines for use on fixed lines on fixed cellular terminals, while NetOne availed 20 toll free lines and handsets, with Econet providing four desktop computers.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe also provided 20 laptops, 17 servers and two multi-function computers, apart from allocating free additional spectrum to all mobile network operators and internet access providers (IAP) until December this year.

Muswere said the allocations would go a long way in providing congestion relief to operators, in the way assisting them in meeting growing demand for e-service due to the ongoing lockdown, which has seen many people working from home.

“This allocation will go a long way in providing relief to mobile operators and also help scholars and pupils who are engaging in e-lessons. This has also enabled operators to intensify their fight against COVID-19 through dissemination of information,” he said.

NetOne also launched favourably priced e-health bundles, Liquid Telecom provided free trunk voice over internet protocol connectivity and the operators also facilitated free wi-fi, while Econet reduced data.

