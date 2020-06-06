INSIZA North Member of Parliament Farai Taruvinga has come to Highlanders’ rescue donating $57 000 which will go towards coaches and players salaries.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Another businessman from the area also chipped in with $30 000 towards the same purpose.

Although it is not stated for which months the salaries are for, sources say the club employees will be taking a pay cut amid reports traditional sponsors, cellular network provider NetOne is weaning off the club.

Taruvinga, a businessman and club supporter, is quoted on Television Sports Media saying he would not watch the club sink.

“I saw it fit that we be the ones setting an example by helping the club so it does not crumble. I think it is very important and I am proud because the club (Highlanders) started from this constituency and we pioneer the move to say the team must rise. The club cannot crumble as long as we are around,” Taruvinga said.

The Bulawayo giants last month lost coach Mark Harrison, who went back to the United Kingdom after mutually agreeing with the club to suspend his contract until things return to normal following the national lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His return is uncertain.

Yesterday, Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe paid tribute to Taruvinga and the unnamed businessman who forked out $30 000.

“I wish to take this opportunity to extend our club’s most sincere appreciation to Prunella Investments and its director, MP for Insiza North, Farai Taruvinga for the kind donation of $57 000 towards the club’s salary bill,” Mhlophe said.

Taruvinga also donated 175kg of beef for the coaches and players.

Mhlophe appealed to other business partners and fans to lend a helping hand to keep the club afloat in the COVID-19 trying times.

“As we also try to navigate past this difficult phase, I wish to make it clear that our players and coaches’ welfare still tops the list of priorities. We will continue engaging our members, fans and corporate partners to find the answer to this difficulty caused by the outbreak of COVID-19,” Mhlophe said.

Club supporters, locally and abroad, have already started some initiatives to help the club and to clear its legacy debt.

