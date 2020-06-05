Cletus Mushanawani in Chipinge

All provinces and companies should set specific trade and export targets so that they contribute more to national exports, President Mnangagwa has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri at Tanganda Tea Company’s Tingamira Estate here yesterday, the President said in line with the devolution policy, provinces must identify their unique products and come up with export development plans and programmes.

Tanganda has almost tripled its exports in the part five years.

“I challenge all provinces to be known for producing at least one major export commodity. Additionally, all provinces and exporting companies must deliberate and set specific trade and export targets that contribute to the country’s total trade and exports volumes.

“Manicaland is home to a unique economy characterised by special crops, minerals, tourism products as well as the geographic advantage of being close to our eastern border. I urge the provincial leadership, together with Tanganda Tea Company and other exporting companies, to continue having robust conversations and also to work hard towards contributing to our national trade and export targets,” said President Mnangagwa.

The Government, he said, remained unwavering in its respect for the rule of law, protection of private property rights and right of investors to repatriate their dividend.

“To this end, we continue to improve the ease of doing business environment, implement robust and responsive strategies to reduce currency and price volatility as well as ensure a consistent supply of other enablers such as fuel and energy,” said President Mnangagwa.

Tanganda Tea Company has over the past five years recorded remarkable growth in export revenue which increased from US$6,45 million in 2015 to US$16,9 million in 2018.

The company has five estates in the Eastern Highlands and 90 percent of its produce is for export, playing an important role in the Manicaland provincial economy.

Tea, which has an annual average of 9 500 tonnes, is grown on all the company’s estates with the exception of New Year’s Gift Estate, while coffee is grown at Jersey Estate on 162 hectares.