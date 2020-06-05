Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 265 after 28 people tested positive yesterday.

All were returnees from South Africa, who have since been isolated.

A total of 1 298 people were tested yesterday, taking the cumulative figure of tested people to 52 218. Zimbabwe has 228 active cases, 33 recoveries and four deaths.

Harare Province has the highest number at 97, Bulawayo 19, Manicaland 11, Mashonaland Central 3, Mashonaland East 23, Mashonaland West 12, Masvingo 37, Midlands 18, Matabeleland North 4 and Matabeleland South 41.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Zimbabwe needed not panic over the surge in confirmed cases, but urged citizens to observe social distancing, wear masks and follow other guidelines announced by the Government.