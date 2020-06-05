The representative of Knowledge Musona has given an update on the player’s current situation in Belgium.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwean international is returning to his parent club, Anderlecht, after his loan stint with KAS Eupen got cut short due to the Jupiler Pro League being called off early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Musona’s camp is still awaiting an official decision about his future at Anderlecht and where he will be plying his trade next season.

According to reports, Eupen are keen to retain the player’s services on a permanent basis, although pending a response from Anderlecht.

“Eupen are keen to retain his services, but on a permanent basis, and should get a positive response from Anderlecht, who have made no secret of their plans to trim their playing staff,” one report read.

Meanwhile, back in South Africa, both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have been linked to the player in the past and will be keeping a close eye on Musona’s situation in Europe over the coming weeks.

However, as reported in this week’s edition of Soccer Laduma, the player’s representative, Mike Makaab has since given an update on the player’s situation, revealing that there have not been any approaches for his services from South Africa as yet.

“No,” Makaab said. “He’s been on Sundowns’ radar for a long time, but until such time as we get an understanding as to what Anderlecht are going to require for him to leave, it is difficult for us to really be serious about approaching any teams. But we are on it — we are hoping over the next couple of weeks that there’s some sort of clarity from the club.”

“His first option is to stay in Europe, there’s no doubt about that. He is 29 years old. People are saying he is old, but he is in the prime of his career. He did very well with Eupen at the end of the season. In seven games, he had two goals and a number of assists, he helped the club climb away from the bottom of the log, so he has done really well,” he added.

— SoccerLaduma

