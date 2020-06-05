Home News JUST IN: Tapfuma jailed, cars forfeited JUST IN: Tapfuma jailed, cars forfeited 5th June 2020 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Top Government official Douglas Tapfuma has been jailed for four years and had his six cars forfeited to the State. Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Biti, five others arrested over Harvest House fallout News Tawanda Mupariwa: down under and bubbling News Music is my passion: Sibanda News Musona waiting on Anderlecht News Marabha’s medical bill balloons News Ananya spreads artistic wings