JUST IN: MDC-T takes over MDC HQ

Polad meets over Covid-19 fight

�˜MDC-A abduction claims inconsistent�™

Stop hiding behind pulpit, Munyeza warned

Ministers urged to be united

RBZ restricts bank account transactions

PPEs boost for defence forces

Airlines Will Be Punished If Passengers Have COVID-19 Under China�™s New System For Flight And Travel Restrictions

Parly committee against schools reopening

Building resilience under COVID-19 – SEK 15 million investment for water and sanitation development

Covid -19 threatens regional food security

COVID-19 lockdowns worsen childhood obesity, study finds

Don�™t soil First Family image �” Zanu PF

UPDATED: Fuel prices up

Editorial Comment: Zesa must sort out token system

THE Dr Thokozani Khupe led MDC has kicked out a faction led by Mr Nelson Chamisa from its Morgan Tsvangirai headquarters.

President Mnangagwa and other leaders in the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) met in an extraordinary executive plenary session yesterday where the President gave details of measures which the Government was taking to curb the spread of Covid-19.]]>

One of the three MDC-Alliance officials who was allegedly abducted recently comes from a village near where they claim to have been dumped by their abductors, undermining claims that they did not know where they were, investigations have revealed.]]>

A SENIOR Government official has told businessman-cum-cleric Mr Shingi Munyeza to stop hiding behind the pulpit while pushing a nefarious political agenda.]]>

ZANU PF yesterday warned ministers and officials deployed to Government to work as a team and stop unnecessary bickering on social media as this affects the cohesion of the party.]]>

Bank customers are now limited to two internal transactions a day, that is transactions to account holders with the same bank, as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) steps up efforts to starve the forex black-market of transaction liquidity.]]>

The Ministry of National Defence of the People�™s Republic of China yesterday handed over personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other critical medical equipment to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for its Covid-19 response.

Will Horton The world�™s different responses to coronavirus create disparities in current safety and risk protocols. Meshing those standards is increasingly contentious as countries try to stitch back together and resume travel. China�™s cautious reopening will see it implement a reward and punishment system for global airlines. If five passengers test positive for COVID-19 on […]]]>

Schools are not ready to reopen for public examinations scheduled for the end of this month, a Parliamentary committee has said.]]>

Correspondent The Embassy of Sweden in Zimbabwe has increased their investment in resilience building for vulnerable Zimbabweans with an additional 15 million Swedish Kroner (about US $1.6 million). As in many countries around the globe, COVID-19 is impacting the most vulnerable population and gains made in building their resilience needs to be protected. The grant […]]]>

Nesia Mhaka Correspondent The raging deadly coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and the global lockdowns pose a serious threat to food security across the entire Southern Africa region which is already battling a drought caused by poor rains in the just ended cropping season. A lot of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa rely heavily on imported food to meet […]]]>

Lockdowns implemented across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively impacted diet, sleep and physical activity among children with obesity, according to University at Buffalo research. The study, published in April in Obesity, examined 41 overweight children under confinement throughout March and April in Verona, Italy. Compared to behaviors recorded a year prior, […]]]>

ZANU PF has warned unscrupulous characters dragging the name of the First Family into the mud through systematic, well-choreographed and sponsored networks on social media.

The petrol price has gone by $7,19 to $28,96, but operators can still sell below the cap depending on their trading advantages.]]>

It is time the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Holdings (ZESA) puts its house in order to ensure the pre-paid electronic system does not continue to inconvenience its customers, with the latest mess occurring at the beginning of a month, when many need to top up.]]>

