Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 15 new Covid-19 positive cases from South African returnees, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 237.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care 50 920 tests have so far been conducted in the country.

Of the 15 new cases, eight were recorded in Matabeleland South, four in Harare, two in Masvingo and one in the Midlands province.

“As at June 4, 2020, Zimbabwe had 237confirmed cases, including 31 recoveries and four deaths,” read the statement from the Ministry.

Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo remain at 20.

Four deaths have been recorded countrywide since the first case was reported on March 20.