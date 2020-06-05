ARMED soldiers and police officers on Thursday night assisted the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T in taking over the party headquarters, the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, also known as Harvest House, as the battle for the control of the opposition party rages.

By Moses Matenga

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora confirmed the takeover in a memo, adding that all party business will from now be run from the party headquarters.

“The party wishes to advise that following the communication sent by the acting president Dr T Khupe to Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the latter has today through party officials allowed for a peaceful takeover of control of the Morgan Tsvangirai house,” the memo read in part.

However, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said it was sinister that soldiers and police would interfere in the internal squabbles of the opposition.

“At approximately 10pm on June 4, 2020, a truckload of armed soldiers and police officers assisted 20 youths to forcibly gain entry into the MDC Alliance Headquarters, Harvest House,” Mahere said.

“The soldiers severely assaulted our security personnel who were manning the building. The youths locked themselves in the building refusing to leave,” she said adding the party secretary general Chalton Hwende had attended the scene but his attempt to make a police report over the takeover was thwarted and he was advised to talk to the army.

“The use of armed forces to settle personal squabbles must be condemned in the strongest way possible by all pro-democracy forces.”

She said the party was currently in the process of taking all necessary steps to reclaim the property.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw