Mat South records 40 cases

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Matabelelend South Province has recorded 40 positive cases of the coronavirus,the Ministry of Health and Child Care has reported.

According to the daily Covid-19 update all of the cases reported were returnees from South Africa.

“In Wednesday’s report five cases were deducted from Harare province and added to Matabeleland South Province thus giving a cumulative figure of 93 cases from Harare and 21 cases from Matabeleland South.This was due to a data verification exercise that was done using line lists from both provinces which showed that five cases from Matabeleland South were being reported under Harare Province in the daily update,” read the update.

The Province has however, not reported any deaths.

According to the situation report 15 cases tested positive for Covid 19.

“Yesterday 567 RDT screening tested and 319 PCR dignostic tests were done.The cumulative number of tests done to date is 50 930 (30 518 RDT and 20 422 PCR ). Confirmed cases stand at 237 , recovered 31 ,active cases 202 and 4 deaths since the firts confirmed case on 20 March 2020.