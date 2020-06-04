Luthando Mapepa

Chipinge Correspondent

A CHIPINGE woman (32) allegedly stole her brother’s five cattle and tried to smuggle them into Mozambique.

Susan Chikangaise of Batanai Village under Chief Musikavanhu’s area is alleged to have connived with Alfred Madhlyame, who is still at large, to steal the five beasts from her brother, Samson Chikangaise.

Susan was arrested by alert villagers near the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border after failing to produce documentation authorising them to take the cattle to Mozambique.

Madhlyame managed to escape after overpowering the villagers.

Susan has since appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mr Joshua Nembaware, facing stock theft charges.

She pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to June 17.

Prosecuting, Mr Timothy Katsande said, “On May 17, Susan and Madhlyame went to Chikangaise’s kraal at around 4am and stole five cattle. They drove the cattle towards Mozambique, where they intended to sell them.

“The two were intercepted by alert members of the village Neighbourhood Watch Committee near the border. After interrogations by the villagers, the two failed to produce documentation authorising them to drive the cattle from Zimbabwe to Mozambique, thereby leading to Susan’s arrest.

“Madhlyame overpowered the villagers and escaped.”

Susan said her brother’s wife had given them the cattle to sell because they were failing to manage their 13 herd of cattle.

“Your Worship, I am pleading not guilty because it was my brother’s wife who authorised me to sell the cattle in Mozambique to raise money for food,” she said.