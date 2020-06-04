Teen drops cap at crime scene, arrested

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

AN 18-year-old teenager from Filabusi has been arrested for allegedly robbing a 44-year-old woman who was with her daughter at her homestead before attempting to rape them, before dropping his cap as he fled from the scene.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday at around 9PM in Silalatshana area.

He said the teenager, Carlos Maphosa who was armed with a knife gained entry into the woman’s house through an unlocked door and took $80 and two cell phones.

Maphosa is alleged to have then tried to rape mother and daughter.

He was sold out by the cap that he dropped at the crime scene.

“I can confirm that we recorded a robbery and attempted rape case in Silalatshana area. Carlos Maphosa arrived at a homestead where a 44-year-old woman who cannot be named for ethical reasons was sleeping with her 17-year-old daughter. He gained entry into the house, demanded cash and threatened to stab them with a knife if they didn’t comply,” he said.

“He took $80 and two cellphones and then demanded to have sexual intercourse with the woman and her daughter. The woman screamed for help and Maphosa fled from the homestead and during the process dropped one of the cell phones and his cap. The matter was reported to the police who conducted investigations leading to Maphosa’s arrest.”

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to ensure that their homes are properly secured and locked during the night to stop criminals from easily gaining entry and causing harm.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing a seven-year-old boy who is his neighbour.

The accused person who cannot be named for ethical reasons was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a charge of aggravated indecent assault. He was remanded in custody to June 10.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said the man from West Nicholson sexually abused the boy in April.

“Sometime in April the complainant was alone at home when the accused person arrived and asked him to accompany him to collect honey from a nearby bush. The boy agreed and while they were in the bush the accused person instructed the complainant to remove his trousers and lie on the ground facing downwards,” she said.

He then allegedly sodomised the boy.

Miss Mutukwa said on May 15 the complainant was having difficulties in sitting and his grandmother asked him about the problem.

She said the complainant then revealed to her grandmother that he had been abused. The matter was reported to the police resulting in the arrest.

