Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter

FORMER principal director of State residences in the Office of the President and Cabinet Douglas Tapfuma, has been convicted of three counts of criminal abuse of office by a Harare magistrate.

Tapfuma was found guilty of importing eight personal cars using the President’s name and evading paying import duty in the process.

Magistrate Esthere Chivasa convicted Tapfuma after a full trial.

In her judgement magistrate Chivasa said that Tapfuma’s actions were purposeful and well-calculated knowing that no one would scrutinise his acts considering the office he was holding.

She said his defence was riddled with irregularities which were irrelevant to the charges he was facing.

Tapfuma had denied all the charges saying the accusations against him were trumped up by people who were fighting against him. He also told the court in his defence that he was following a policy which was already in existence, which allowed him to import cars, when he assumed the office.