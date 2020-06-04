Miss Mpopoma finalists to be unveiled this week

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Finalists for this year’s Miss Mpopoma pageant are expected to be announced on Saturday with event organisers saying they are pleased by the quality of entrants received thus far.

The pageant which is being hosted by Ibrah Modelling Agency (IMA) is meant to give aspiring models in the western suburbs a platform to showcase their talent.

Auditions which were being conducted online since May will end on Friday.

IMA founder Ibraheem “Ibrah” Kuvawoga said: “We’re pleased with the response we got from models from around the city who’re young and have the zeal to make a breakthrough in the modelling industry.”

He said those who had not yet registered to be part of the contest may still do so.

“Those who’re interested must visit the Ibrah Modelling Agency’s social media pages and send a 30-second biography video accompanied by a full picture. If they meet the criteria, they’ll be included as one of the contestants,” said Ibrah.

The pageant is expected to be held in September with those who will come out tops set to get contracts with the modelling agency where they will be further groomed and given exposure.

The inaugural Miss Mpopoma held last year saw Precious Mguni clinching the crown. She is expected to crown her successor at this year’s contest. – @mthabisi_mthire