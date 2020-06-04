Chief Reporter

Government is continuing investigations into the alleged abduction of three MDC-A female activists – Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova – with preliminary evidence indicating that the allegations could have been rehearsed, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare on Thursday, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, said some of the statements made by the trio did not add up.

“Needless to say, without at all pre-empting due process of the law, their three statements show glaring signs of rehearsal and even possible coaching which may not stand up to rigorous cross examination.”

Minister Kazembe said the supposedly injuries suffered by the ‘abductees’ did not tally with the findings of a medical examination carried by a Government doctor in the presence of two human rights doctors who were chosen by the trio.

He said Government was determined to the bottom of the matter in the interest of justice.