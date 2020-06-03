Home News High Court opens for murder trials High Court opens for murder trials 3rd June 2020 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print THE High Court has opened for the second session, with 46 murder cases lined up for prosecution after a three-week delay due to the national lockdown aimed at combating the spread of the deadly Covid-19. Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News ‘Quarantine’ politics to win Covid-19 fight — WHO News ‘Food security key in face of Covid-19’ News Chihuri case: More properties unearthed News President, PAC tackle economic challenges News Transform centres into industrial hubs: VP News MDC MPs end boycott