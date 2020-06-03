Home News President, PAC tackle economic challenges President, PAC tackle economic challenges 3rd June 2020 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday met with his Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) in order to come up with solutions to the economic problems facing the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News ‘Quarantine’ politics to win Covid-19 fight — WHO News ‘Food security key in face of Covid-19’ News Chihuri case: More properties unearthed News Transform centres into industrial hubs: VP News MDC MPs end boycott News Govt tightens border security