Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) interim executive held its first meeting two months after being appointed to run affairs of the game in the province.

The committee established three strategic subcommittees, with Dave Nash heading the infrastructure development portfolio, which oversees operations of Hartsfield Grounds.

Kays Kanyangarara and Elliot Mandaza are in charge of sports development while Maria Muzvidzwa and Greg Friend are in charge of finance and marketing.

The interim committee last week toured Hartsfield Ground, which is in a sorry state and Nash is expected to report to the board on progress made at the country’s ceremonial home of rugby.

Yesterday groundsmen were busy watering and cutting grass at the B-field.

Interim chairperson David Mhiribidi said his board is geared to work and serve the mandate given to it by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union.

Mhiribidi said setting up structures is meant to dictate functions of the board and set a path for their duties.

“Besides heading the subcommittees, these members will report to the board. We’ve visited Hartsfield and I must say it’s in a bad state. The books and finances are in a bad state. With these structures, it becomes easy to see where we are going and even when we meet sponsors or people who want to partner rugby, it gives them faith to deal with a well structured organisation,” said Mhiribidi.

He appealed to BMRFB affiliates to cooperate with the interim board.

“We can’t do this alone and as such we need everyone involved. Clubs, players, referees, schools and former executives have a role to play in writing the success story of Bulawayo rugby. Remember, we are only here to serve for a certain period and when we leave, whoever comes in has to be able to fit without hassles. So we just have to work together,” said Mhiribidi.

The interim BMRFB executive has to find a way of working with the ousted board that remains adamant it was kicked out because of ZRU’s desire to takeover control of Hartsfield Ground. — @ZililoR