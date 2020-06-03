Debra Matabvu

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched radio lessons which will be transmitted through the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, ABC Communications and Zimpapers radio.

The radio lessons will begin with primary education, catering for infants and those in junior school.

Speaking at the launch Permanent Secretary of Information, Publishing and Broadcasting Nick Mangwana said the lessons will continue post Covid-19.

Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education Mrs Tumisang Thabela said there is need for alternative schools during the lockdown.

She said emergency learning material set to last six months is being developed and will be uploaded on radio and on the Ministry’s website.