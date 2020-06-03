Marabha suffers memory loss

HILARIOUS comedian Charles Mirisi popularly known as Marabha in the arts industry is allegedly suffering from memory loss.

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Marabha recently reunited with his boss Freddy Manjalima “Kapfupi” in a bid to raise awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kapfupi’s manager Samuel Manjalima confirmed the sad development saying he was currently hispitalised over the condition.

”I can confirm that our staffer is suffering from mental loss after he did not complete his medication from a previous attack he suffered while we had parted ways,” Manjalima said.

”We have taken him to Omega Medical Centre where he is currently receiving treatment but the situation is pathetic and needs a collective approach, hence people in the arts sector should unite and assist him.”

It is further alleged that his wife deserted him and he is currently being looked after by his brother and he usually falls uncounscious for five to six hours.

Manjalima said they were trying to assist him, but could not manage on their own as he needed everything — clothing, food and shelter.

”Marabha is a very essential member in the arts industry, but his life is not pleasing, the whole of Zimbabwe should chip in because our organisation alone cannot do it all,” lamented Manjalima.

