Showbiz Reporter

Viewers of popular South African telenovela, The River, have been dealt another major blow as the show, which resumed shooting last month, has once again halted shooting after one of the production team members tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Tshedza Pictures, the production house behind the multi-award-winning telenovela which airs on 1 Magic (DStv channel 103) said all the cast and crew have been asked to self-isolate while the necessary health protocols are being implemented.

Said Phathu Makwarela of Tshedza Pictures: “Ever since we resumed production on 1 May, 2020, all the necessary lockdown health guidelines were implemented on set.

“After we received the news of the colleague testing positive, we immediately asked the cast and crew that came into contact with the member to go into self-isolation. They will soon avail themselves to health authorities for testing, in line with government directives.”

Nomsa Philiso, channel director for Local entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “We have contacted the production team in order to assure them of our support. Our understanding is that ever since they resumed production, the production team implemented all the necessary health precautions to ensure the safety of cast and crew.”

“Now more than ever, we need to show compassion to our fellow brothers and sisters, and we would like to wish the affected member of the production team a speedy recovery.”

The show’s producers added that The River has closed its doors for the set to be decontaminated. They also urged members of the public to afford the cast and crew space to deal with the situation.

So, fans of the show (DStv premium subscribers) will have to brace for more weeks without their favourites, Lindiwe, Zolani, Dimpho and Emmarentia as it is unclear when the show will resume shooting. Only those who watch the show on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) will be able to continue enjoying the action as the telenovela only started showing on that channel recently so they still have hundreds of episodes.