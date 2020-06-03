Covid-19 cases in Zim now at 206

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

ZIMBABWE has recorded 3 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 206.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, two of the patients returned from Botswana and the other one is a Harare resident.

“As at June 2, 2020, Zimbabwe had 206 confirmed cases, including 29 recoveries and four (4) deaths. A total of 3 people tested positive on June 2,” read the statement from the Ministry.

Cumulatively, 48 392 Covid-19 tests have been done to date: 29 102 are RDT and 19 290 are PCR.

Four deaths have been recorded countrywide since the first case of the outbreak was reported on March 20.

Speaking during a donation handover ceremony at the Large City Hall yesterday, Bulawayo’s Director of Health Services Dr Edwin Sibanda said: “There are 20 cases that have been recorded in Bulawayo and only one death. Of the total, nine recovered, two are yet to be tested this week to establish if they are recovered. There are three students from Nust who had come to resume their lessons and tested positive on arrival at the institution. One was from Mutare, one from Mberengwa and the third one is from Bulawayo.

“One of the four Mpilo patients was discharged and sent to Thorngrove hospital because his home environment was not conducive for self-isolation-compared to others.”